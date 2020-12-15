Hollister caught his lone target for a 20-yard gain in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.
Hollister out-snapped Will Dissly 37-36 in another game without Greg Olsen (foot). The two have been close to even in terms of playing time, and neither tight end has been consistent enough for fantasy purposes. It's possible Olsen returns before the end of the season, too.
