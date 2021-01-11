Hollister finished the 2020 season with 25 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns over 16 games.

Hollister was targeted five times in the 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams, but he failed to haul in a pass. The 27-year-old finished third among Seahawks' tight ends in terms of offensive snaps, as Will Dissly led the bunch while Greg Olsen trailed closely. However, Hollister led the group in receptions and touchdowns. The Wyoming product is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, but the Seahawks likely will try to bring him back, especially since Olsen's stint in Seattle is likely over. Colby Parkinson also didn't show enough in his rookie season to be depended on yet. Hollister likely would see an uptick in usage in 2021 if he returns and the Seahawks don't bring in another tight end.