Hollister caught four of six targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Buccaneers.

Hollister hauled in a one-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson late in the second quarter, and he nearly scored again in the third quarter but was stopped at Tampa Bay's one-yard line. He was saving his second score for a heroic moment, however, as Hollister snagged a 10-yard pass from Russell Wilson in overtime for a touchdown and the win, lifting the Seahawks to 7-2 on the season. This success may be unsustainable in the long term, but Hollister does have fantasy value, albeit in a touchdown-dependent capacity. Hollister may end up passing Luke Willson in the tight-end pecking order in Week 10's matchup against the 49ers, but both players could see a decrease in potential once Josh Gordon is in the fold.