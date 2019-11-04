Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Secures game-winning TD
Hollister caught four of six targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Buccaneers.
Hollister hauled in a one-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson late in the second quarter, and he nearly scored again in the third quarter but was stopped at Tampa Bay's one-yard line. He was saving his second score for a heroic moment, however, as Hollister snagged a 10-yard pass from Russell Wilson in overtime for a touchdown and the win, lifting the Seahawks to 7-2 on the season. This success may be unsustainable in the long term, but Hollister does have fantasy value, albeit in a touchdown-dependent capacity. Hollister may end up passing Luke Willson in the tight-end pecking order in Week 10's matchup against the 49ers, but both players could see a decrease in potential once Josh Gordon is in the fold.
