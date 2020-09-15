Hollister caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

Hollister predictably played a minimal role Sunday with Greg Olsen on board and Will Dissly recovered from an Achilles injury. He logged just 11 of 62 offensive snaps (18 percent), while Olsen played 41 snaps and Dissly played 25. The Seahawks often used two tight end sets, but Hollister's the odd man out among the bunch.