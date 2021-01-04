Hollister caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.

Despite returning in Week 16, Greg Olsen (foot) was inactive Sunday after enduring a "flare up." In turn, Hollister logged 41 of 65 snaps on offense, eight behind Will Dissly, who reeled in a 20-yard reception. Even if Olsen is able to return for Saturday's playoff game against the Rams, there's virtually no chance that he handles a full workload. Hollister's role should be safe, although that doesn't mean much for his fantasy value. In five games without Olsen this year, Hollister posted a 9-74-1 line.