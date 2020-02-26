Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Still wanted in Seattle
The Seahawks are interested in bringing Hollister back for the 2020 season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The Seahawks can opt to give Hollister a restricted free agent tender this offseason, which could help stave of interest from other teams. Given that he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, an original-round tender wouldn't require any interested club to send draft pick compensation in order to sign Hollister to an offer sheet, but it would allow the Seahawks to retain the right to match any contracts. Of course, a first- or second-round tender would effectively guarantee that Hollister remains in Seattle. The 26-year-old impressed during the final 10 games of the 2019 regular season, having caught 41 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, but he'd likely be relegated to a depth role behind Greg Olsen and Will Dissly (Achilles) come 2020.
