Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Tendered by Seahawks
The Seahawks have placed a second-round tender on Hollister, a restricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Seattle obtained Hollister last offseason from New England for a seventh-round pick, so the former is getting significant return on its investment. He fared well once he elevated to the 53-man roster prior to Week 6 last season and ended up with 41 receptions (on 59 targets) for 349 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. Assuming he sticks with the Seahawks, Hollister will have additional competition at tight end in the form of free-agent addition Greg Olsen while the unit waits out the recovery of Will Dissly (Achilles).
