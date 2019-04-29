Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Traded to Seattle
The Seahawks have acquired Hollister from the Patriots in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2020, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Presumably past the hamstring injury that he dealt with during the postseason, Hollister, who turns 26 in November, gives the Seahawks some added tight end depth with Will Dissly bouncing back from a knee injury. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has notched just eight catches for 94 yards in 23 NFL games to date, but Hollister does offer a degree of pass-catching upside if he can stay on the field. From New England's perspective, the trade is somewhat surprising, considering the team did not select a tight end (which was viewed as a clear need) in the recent NFL Draft. With that in mind, it's possible the Patriots have another move brewing to address the position in the coming days.
