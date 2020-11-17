Hollister caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

Hollister led all Seahawks tight ends with a 48 percent snap share and 60 receiving yards in last week's loss to Buffalo, but he was left out of the game plan against the Rams, logging just six snaps on offense. He's a crafty tight end that has promise as a pass catcher, but he'll be tough to depend for consistent usage behind Greg Olsen and Will Dissly.