Seahawks' Jacob Martin: Seattle lands in sixth round

The Seahawks selected Martin in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 186th overall.

Martin (6-foot-2, 236 pounds) was a one-year wonder defensive end for Temple, but he more conventionally projects as a linebacker by NFL standards. With a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and 6.9-second three-cone drill, Martin has the athleticism the Seahawks look for at either position.