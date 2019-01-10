Seahawks' Jacob Martin: Sees heightened role late in season
Martin made 10 tackles (eight solo), three sacks and forced two fumbles in the 2018 season.
The rookie sixth-round pick spent most of the year developing his craft behind a mix of Barkevious Mingo, K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks (knee), but Martin passed Mingo in the pecking order over the final two games, including the playoff loss to Dallas. He proved to be a skilled pass rusher and made more sacks than any other Seahawks linebacker. Martin will look to earn a more-consistent role in 2019.
