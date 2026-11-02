The Seahawks reinstated Price (chest) from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Bears, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Monday, Price will be back in action for Seattle after a minimum-length four-game stint on IR. Price, who initially sustained the chest injury Week 2 before being deactivated after experiencing an aggravation, carried 28 times for 119 yards and added four receptions for 21 yards on seven targets through Seattle's first three games. Though he closed Week 8 prep with a pair of full practices, Price may have to settle for a more muted role as part of a backfield committee in his return to action. Zach Charbonnet (knee) has been cleared to make his 2026 debut Monday, and Emanuel Wilson could also factor into the mix after rushing for a season-high 100 yards in last week's win over the Chiefs.