Seahawks' Jadarian Price: Dealing with lower-body soreness

Price didn't practice Friday due to "lower-body soreness," Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

In the early stages of training camp, Price has been handling first-team reps along with fellow RB George Holani. The breakdown of reps in the Seahawks backfield to start the season remains up in the air with Zach Charbonnet in recovery mode from his January ACL tear and Kenneth Walker now in Kansas City. The team invested a first-round pick in Price back in April, presumably with the expectation that he'd be the lead runner while Charbonnet is sidelined, but Holani and even free-agent pickup Emanuel Wilson also may be a part of game plans Week 1 and beyond.