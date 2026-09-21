Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Price suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's win at Arizona, but "it's intact and nothing serious, it seems like," Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

When Price was accompanied by team trainers to the locker room with his pads off during the fourth quarter Sunday, he was considered questionable to return due to a chest issue. Macdonald told Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle afterward that X-rays were returned negative, and additional comments from the head coach one day later indicate the rookie first-round pick may not miss any time. Ultimately, how Price fares in practice Wednesday through Friday will determine his availability for next Sunday's game at Washington. George Holani and Emanuel Wilson are the next players up in the Seahawks backfield.