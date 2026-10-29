Price (chest) was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

As was expected following head coach Mike Macdonald's comments from Monday, Price will see his first on-field work since suffering a chest injury in a Week 3 loss at Washington. The Seahawks also are honing in on a season debut for Zach Charbonnet (knee), so the team's backfield may soon be close to 100 percent. Ultimately, though, Thursday's injury report will provide a base line activity level for both RBs ahead of Monday's game against the Bears.