Price (chest) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Price opened Week 4 prep as limited Wednesday due to a chest issue, which didn't allow him to mix into any drills one day later. He thus has one more opportunity to practice Friday before the Seahawks potentially make a decision on his availability ahead of the weekend. Ultimately, if Price is limited or sidelined Sunday versus the Chargers, Emanuel Wilson likely would take on most of the early-down and short-yardage work, with George Holani on hand in a change-of-pace role.