Price rushed 10 times for 52 yards and brought in both targets for six yards in the Seahawks' 13-10 win over the Patriots on Wednesday.

The rookie running back touched the ball on Seattle's first play from scrimmage and immediately made an impact, ripping off a decisive 13-yard run. While that would serve as Price's longest gain of the night, the first-round pick continued to run hard throughout the night while flashing a hard-charging style. Price's rushing opportunities were somewhat capped as George Holani also logged eight carries, but the former could be trusted with a bigger role in a Week 2 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 20.