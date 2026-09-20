Price (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Price was accompanied by trainers to the locker room with his shoulder pads off during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. If the Seahawks hold onto their large lead, it wouldn't be surprising to see Price sidelined for the rest of the game even if he's cleared to return. If that's the case, then the rookie first-rounder would finish with 13 carries for 52 yards and one catch (on two targets) for eight yards. George Holani and Emanuel Wilson will both see an uptick in snaps on offense for as long as Price is out of the game.