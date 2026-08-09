Seahawks' Jadarian Price: Expected back soon

Price (lower body) didn't practice Saturday, but coach Mike Macdonald said the rookie running back should be back in a matter of days, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Price has missed the past two days of practice due to what Macdonald has called soreness in his lower body, but the head coach suggested Saturday that the issue is minor. That doesn't necessarily mean Price will play in the team's first preseason game next Saturday versus Dallas, but he's expected to be back at practice before then. Price is ticketed for a big role in Seattle's backfield as a rookie, and he could be the team's Week 1 starter at RB if Zach Charbonnet (knee) isn't ready to suit up.