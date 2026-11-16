Price posted nine carries for 36 yards and one touchdown and gathered in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 21-13 victory at Las Vegas.

This marks Price's fewest touches in a game since returning from IR in Week 8, and he actually was doubled up in the category by position mate Zach Charbonnet, who turned his 20 rushes into 94 yards. Having said that, Price salvaged his day with a 12-yard TD, the first of his career, on the ground in the third quarter. The breakdown of work between the two may signal what's to come in the Seahawks backfield after the team's Week 11 bye, with Price and company set to face off with the NFC West-leading 49ers on the road on Sunday, Nov. 29.