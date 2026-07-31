Seahawks' Jadarian Price: First up for first-team reps

Price got the opening first-team backfield reps during Seattle's first full-team scrimmage Thursday, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Price continues to show positive development, after he began training camp as the second RB up for first-team reps behind George Holani. Holani remains involved enough to keep this from being a settled depth chart, but Price's draft capital and early camp usage keep him trending toward Seattle's most fantasy-relevant back while Zach Charbonnett (ACL) works his way back to full health. Once Price, Charbonnett and Holani are on the field together, however, the Seahawks' backfield may be difficult to prognosticate.