Seahawks' Jadarian Price: Full practice Monday

Price (lower body) participated fully in Monday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Condotta did note that the practice was a non-contact session, but Price worked fully and saw reps with the first-team offense Monday, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, which puts the running back in a position to be available for Sunday's preseason game against the Titans. The Seahawks rested their key healthy skill players in this past Saturday's exhibition opener against the Cowboys. With Zach Charbonnet (knee) trending toward missing time out of the gate this season, Price is primed for a key role in a Seattle backfield that also includes George Holani and Emanuel Wilson (hamstring). The team's unofficial depth chart currently lists Holani ahead of Price (listed second) and Wilson (third), but even if Holani sees his share of touches come Week 1, Price -- the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft -- remains the upside play in fantasy terms, given that he also figures to earn a decent portion of the workload versus the Patriots on Sept. 9.