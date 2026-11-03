Price rushed 10 times for 29 yards and brought in two of four targets for eight yards in the Seahawks' 34-17 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Making his return from a four-game stay on injured reserve due to a chest injury, Price ended up leading the Seahawks' ground attack in carries and rushing yards. Price's return coincided with the season debut of Zach Charbonnet (knee), who logged six carries in his own right in a game whose script eventually turned unfriendly to the running game. Monday may have served as a preview of that might be expected in terms of the division of labor between the two players, but more information will be gleaned during a Week 9 home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday that should afford both backs more opportunities.