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Seahawks' Jadarian Price: Getting first-team reps already

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Price has been mixing in with Seattle's starters at OTAs, including for a full drive during Wednesday's practice, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

The report suggests George Holani has mostly been first through the backfield rotation, with Price also getting some first-team reps, while Emanuel Wilson is largely working with backups. Bell also suggests Zach Charbonnet (knee) could be part of the team's plan as early as September or October, even though Charbonnet underwent ACL surgery in late February. Price, the 32nd overall pick this spring, remains a solid favorite to lead Seattle in carries come Week 1. However, the rookie could end up in a three-man rotation with Holani handling pass-catching work and Wilson taking some of the inside carries and/or pass-blocking snaps.

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