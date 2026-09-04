Price didn't play in the preseason, but he's still expected to have a large workload once the regular season kicks off, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The Seahawks used the 32nd overall pick in the 2026 Draft on Price, seemingly with the intention for him to be in the mix for the No. 1 RB role during Zach Charbonnet's recovery from a January ACL tear. Price handled first-team reps during the offseason program and also at the start of training camp, but he then tended to lower-body soreness, which sidelined him for a week and spurred the team to keep him in street clothes during exhibition season. With a Week 1 matchup with the Patriots just around the corner Wednesday, Price seems primed for lead-runner status, while George Holani will serve as a receiver and in pass-blocking situations. Meanwhile, Emanuel Wilson has been contained to work on the side at recent practices due to a hamstring injury, so it's unclear if he'll be able to contribute in the season opener.