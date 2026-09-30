Price was limited in practice Wednesday due to a chest injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Price logged career lows in snap share (28 percent) and touches (six) during this past Sunday's loss at Washington, accounting for just 22 yards from scrimmage. Perhaps the current health concern is partly to blame, but fellow RB Emanuel Wilson earned nine touches (all rushes) in Week 3, while George Holani (rib, LP on Wednesday) handled eight touches. Considering Holani now is banged up as well, Wilson may be the safest best among the trio to produce on game days.