Price (chest) was limited in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It was Price's first practice after being designated for return from injured reserve earlier Thursday, which opened the rookie running back's 21-day window for activation. With Zach Charbonnet (knee) potentially set to debut Monday night against the Bears and the presence of both Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, it's difficult to see any of these running backs being reliable fantasy options until/unless the Seahawks pare this backfield down.