Price (chest) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

When Price exited this past Sunday's win at Arizona, he was deemed questionable to return due to a chest issue. Coach Mike Macdonald termed Price's injury as to his shoulder Monday, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, but the initial Week 3 practice report again called it a chest concern. In any case, Price is kicking off the week with some activity and will have two more chances to increase his workload as Seattle preps for Sunday's visit to Washington. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani are available in the event Price is inhibited or sidelined this weekend.