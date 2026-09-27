Price carried the ball five times for 15 yards and caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Commanders.

The Seahawks' running game continues to struggle, and Price's inability to make a consistent impact is causing him to lose touches. After seeing double-digit carries in each of his first two NFL games, the rookie's six touches trailed both Emanuel Wilson (nine carries) and George Holani (three totes and five catches). The chest injury Price suffered in Week 2 may have played a role in that distribution, but he hadn't topped 60 scrimmage yards or found the end zone in either of the first two weeks. With Zach Charbonnet (knee) getting closer to his 2026 debut, time may be running out for Price to establish himself in the lead role before the backfield gets even more crowded. He'll try to get going in a Week 4 home tilt against the Chargers.