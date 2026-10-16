Head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Price "should be looking at a sooner rather than later return after" the Seahawks' next game in Week 7, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Price was placed on injured reserve after Week 3 due to a lingering chest injury, and while he must miss one more contest to meet the minimum four-game requirement on the list, he appears as if he'll be ready to go when first eligible in Week 8 against the Bears on Monday, Nov. 2. In the meantime, the Seahawks are expected to get back fellow RB Zach Charbonnet (knee), so Price may be relegated to a lessened role once he's healthy enough to play again.