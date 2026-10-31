Price (chest) doesn't have a designation for Monday's game against the Bears, but he remains on injured reserve, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks designated Price for return from IR on Thursday, and he proceeded to be limited that day and full Friday. Now that he's been given clearance for his first game action since Week 3 due to a chest injury, the team still needs to activate him from IR by Monday afternoon in order for him to be available in Week 8. Fellow RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) also doesn't have a designation this week, so Seattle's backfield suddenly is crowded, with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani also in the mix.