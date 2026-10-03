Price (chest) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Price saw his practice participation during Week 4 prep decline due to a chest injury before he was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. The injury is severe enough for the rookie first-rounder to go on IR, meaning Price will be forced to miss at least the next four games and won't be eligible to return until at least Week 8 against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 2. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani will serve as the Seahawks' top running backs for Week 4 due to Price's absence, but Zach Charbonnet (knee) could also be in the mix for backfield duties as soon as Week 5 against the 49ers if he's cleared to be activated from the reserve/PUP list.