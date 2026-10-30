Price (chest) was a full participant in Friday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Since the Seahawks designated Price for return from injured reserve Thursday, he logged a limited session in his first chance to do so, followed by Friday's uncapped practice. How he's listed on Saturday's injury report will determine if he has a chance to return in Week 8 against the Bears, and if he's anything but 'Out' he'll need to be activated from IR by Monday afternoon and then be deemed active that evening. Meanwhile, fellow RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) went from full Thursday to limited Friday, seemingly indicating he may be trending in the wrong direction to make his season sebut.