Head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Price (shoulder) received "a ton of reps" in practice this week and will be "full go" Sunday in Washington, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Macdonald may be overstating how much work Price was able to handle in practice this week considering the rookie running back was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but a full practice Friday has him in the clear for Sunday's contest after he left the Seahawks' Week 2 win at Arizona due to a chest injury. Through the first two games of his career, Price has turned 26 touches into 118 yards from scrimmage, but he's still awaiting his initial end-zone visit.