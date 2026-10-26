Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Price (chest) will be designated for return from injured reserve during Week 8, Gregg Bell of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR Seattle reports.

Seattle will likely make the transaction official Thursday, when the team will hold its first practice ahead of next Monday's game against the Bears. Since the Seahawks will have a 21-day window to evaluate Prince before they would need to reinstate him from IR, Macdonald acknowledged that a decision on the running back's status for Monday's contest likely won't be made until the end of the week. Whenever he's activated, Price could be part of a backfield committee backfield with Zach Charbonnet (knee) -- who appears to be trending toward making his 2026 debut versus Chicago -- and potentially Emanuel Wilson and George Holani.