Coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Price has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Price opened the week as limited Wednesday due to his existing chest injury and then didn't practice at all Thursday. Macdonald also told Crabtree that Price aggravated the chest issue during Wednesday's session, and now that he'll miss the first game of his career, Emanuel Wilson figures to pace the Seahawks backfield in Week 4, with George Holani (ribs) on hand for any RB reps that linger.