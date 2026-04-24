The Seahawks selected Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 32nd overall.

If Jeremiyah Love was Notre Dame's Darren McFadden then Price was their Felix Jones, providing consistent big plays off the bench and as a kick returner. Price is not quite as athletic at 5-foot-11, 203 pounds as Jones was out of Arkansas, but the general theme of big plays off the bench is the deal with Price. The unclear early-season availability of Zach Charbonnet (ACL) gives room for Price to make an immediate impact, and upon Charbonnet's eventual return a long-term workload split can be expected between him and Price not unlike the split between Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker previously. Price also might displace Rashid Shaheed from the kick return unit after returning three of his 22 collegiate kick returns for touchdowns (36.1 yards per return).