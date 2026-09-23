Price (shoulder) will practice this week, though coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

MacDonald would not elaborate on the rookie's level of participation, but Price will be practicing this week after hurting his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Cardinals. Even if Price is limited Wednesday, he will have the chance to ramp up going into the weekend. Macdonald added that Zach Charbonnet (knee) would not be returning this week, leaving Seattle with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani as the primary backfield options if Price is not able to play Sunday.