Seahawks' Jadarian Price: Splitting first-team reps

Price is sharing first-team backfield work with George Holani early in Seahawks training camp, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Price appears to be focusing on improvements in the passing game to begin his NFL career, and despite his first-round draft capital and burst, Holani's involvement suggests enough earned trust to opportunities in the receiving came a real competition. With Zach Charbonnet (ACL) still working his way back from knee surgery and having begun camp on the active/PUP list, Price has a clear path to a significant role in Week 1 if he can separate from Holani during camp. Emanuel Wilson, meanwhile, appears to be trending toward a depth role.