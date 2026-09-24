Price (chest) was limited in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Price now has kicked off Week 3 prep with back-to-back capped sessions due to a chest injury that he picked up in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's victory at Arizona. He may need to upgrade to full participation Friday in order to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Washington. In any case, if Price is inhibited of sidelined this weekend, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani (knee, FP on Thursday) are on hand to man Seattle's backfield.