Seahawks' Jadarian Price: Takes part in Wednesday's walkthrough

Price (lower body) participated in Wednesday's walkthrough, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Price first sat out last Friday's practice due to lower-body soreness, but progressed to running on a side field Tuesday before Wednesday's development. The Seahawks posted their first unofficial depth chart of training camp this week, and Price was listed as the No. 2 RB behind George Holani and ahead of Emanuel Wilson. Price's status as a 2026 first-round pick indicates he'll be a part of game plans from the start of his NFL career, but he also seems likely to be in some sort of timeshare with Holani and even Wilson. First, though, Price will focus on getting healthy.