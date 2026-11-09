Price posted nine carries for 24 yards and secured all four targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 17-3 victory versus the Cardinals.

Price received one more touch than Week 8's 12 but more than doubled his yards from scrimmage from 37 to 78. Having said that, backfield mate Zach Charbonnet went from nine touches last Monday against the Bears to 17 in Week 9 while pacing the Seahawks in total yards with 86. Both Price and Charbonnet appear poised to split the RB reps moving forward, but the former may be the change-of-pace option while the latter handles early downs.