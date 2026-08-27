Price will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Price has practiced for over a week since recovering from a lower-body injury, so Friday's absence will not be injury-related. However, it is notable that the rookie will not make his first appearance in an NFL uniform until Week 1. It remains to be seen what Seattle's depth chart will look like heading into the regular season, but with Zach Charbonnet (knee) unavailable Price figures to fill a key role out of the gate.