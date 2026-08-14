Seahawks' Jadarian Price: Won't play Saturday

Price (lower body) won't suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Price has been tending to lower-body soreness since last Friday and hasn't practiced in the interim, but he was spotted running on a side field Tuesday and then took part in Wednesday's walkthrough, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Price is still "on the mend," so it remains to be seen when he'll mix back into at least individual drills. It also should be noted that Price was listed as the Seahawks' No. 2 RB on the team's first unofficial depth chart of training camp behind George Holani and ahead of Emanuel Wilson, so the rookie first-round pick may have some work to do to handle a larger share of the backfield work to begin the regular season.