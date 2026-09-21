Head coach Mike McDaniel said after Sunday's 31-7 win over the Cardinals that X-rays came back negative on Price's chest injury, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Price didn't check back in after being deemed questionable to return in the fourth quarter, though he managed to rejoin his teammates on the sideline, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Emanuel Wilson finished the game with a team-high 92 rushing yards on 21 carries, while Price posted 13 carries for 52 yards and caught one of two targets for eight yards prior to exiting. It remains to be seen if Price will have to miss any time or has any limitations Wednesday when the Seahawks resume practicing ahead of a Week 3 road game at Washington.