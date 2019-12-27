Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: All clear for Sunday
Clowney doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's pivotal matchup against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Clowney had missed three out of the past five games due to the core injury, but will be ready to rock for the season finale. He'll likely assume his usual starting role at defensive end for the contest, and has racked up 30 tackles (20 solo) and three sacks this year for the Seahawks.
