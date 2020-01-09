Play

Clowney (core) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clowney will likely have offseason surgery to repair this issue, but he played through the pain in the wild-card win over the Eagles, logging an 83-percent snap share, five solo tackles and a sack. There doesn't seem to be any legitimate worry about his status for Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Packers as long as he doesn't suffer a setback.

