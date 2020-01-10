Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Clear for divisional round
Clowney (core) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round contest in Green Bay, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Clowney didn't miss practice this week and even practiced in full Friday, so he's ready to help Seattle in the second round of the playoffs. Coach Pete Carroll believes Clowney's health is improving. "As the week progressed, he felt much better than he did last week, so he's in good shape and ready to go," Carroll told Boyle. Clowney will aim to disrupt Aaron Rodgers and a Packers offense that was middle of the pack in the NFL in sacks surrendered (36) during the regular season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited again Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Back on injury report•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready for wild-card round•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Missing more practice•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: All clear for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...