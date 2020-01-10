Clowney (core) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round contest in Green Bay, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clowney didn't miss practice this week and even practiced in full Friday, so he's ready to help Seattle in the second round of the playoffs. Coach Pete Carroll believes Clowney's health is improving. "As the week progressed, he felt much better than he did last week, so he's in good shape and ready to go," Carroll told Boyle. Clowney will aim to disrupt Aaron Rodgers and a Packers offense that was middle of the pack in the NFL in sacks surrendered (36) during the regular season.