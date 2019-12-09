Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Continues to manage core injury
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Clowney (core) is "hurting" and is "going to have to make it through the week to be ready" for Sunday's game at Carolina, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Clowney played a season-low 59 percent of defensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Rams, as he continues to manage the core-muscle injury which may necessitate offseason surgery. The 26-year-old's availability for Week 15 appears to be in doubt, but his status likely won't receive additional clarity until the Seahawks return to practice later in the week.
