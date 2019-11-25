Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he's "optimistic" Clowney (hip/knee) will suit up against the Vikings in Week 13, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Clowney sat out Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles while battling a sore hip. He was also listed on the injury report with a knee issue. It looks like the star pass rusher has a fair shot to retake the field Dec. 2 against the Vikings, but he'll first need to resume participating in practice.