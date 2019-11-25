Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Could play Week 13
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he's "optimistic" Clowney (hip/knee) will suit up against the Vikings in Week 13, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
Clowney sat out Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles while battling a sore hip. He was also listed on the injury report with a knee issue. It looks like the star pass rusher has a fair shot to retake the field Dec. 2 against the Vikings, but he'll first need to resume participating in practice.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Won't face Eagles•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Seeking outside treatment•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable to face Philly•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Misses practice again•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Scores against 49ers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...